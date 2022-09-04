MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.0493

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022152 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

