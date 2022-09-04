Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.96 on Friday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

