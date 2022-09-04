Mark Youssef Nasr Buys 5,378 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.61. 1,181,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AC shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

