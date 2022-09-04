Matrix AI Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58,258.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $58,258.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00300967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

