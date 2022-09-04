Mdex Trading Down 3.1% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $70.34 million and $1.98 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,467,677 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

