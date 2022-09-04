Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,543 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.40. 234,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

