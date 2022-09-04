Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,235,000 after buying an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,404,000 after buying an additional 74,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

