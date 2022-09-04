Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

