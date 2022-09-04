Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for about 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,605. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 875.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

