Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 416.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 35.97% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. 674,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91.

