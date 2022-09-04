Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,254. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

