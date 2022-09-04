Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 908,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,441. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

