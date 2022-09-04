Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,866. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

