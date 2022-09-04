Mesefa (SEFA) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $5,168.23 and $2.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mesefa has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00789627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Mesefa Coin Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mesefa

