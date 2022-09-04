Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

