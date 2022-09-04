Mizuho Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14. Okta has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.