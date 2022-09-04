MONK Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $344,623.18 and $10,002.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001871 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

