Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $46,383.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonlight Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonlight Token has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
Moonlight Token Coin Profile
Moonlight Token’s official Twitter account is @moonlight_bsc. The Reddit community for Moonlight Token is https://reddit.com/r/Moonlight_BSC.
Moonlight Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonlight Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonlight Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.