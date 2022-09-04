Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $68.05 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $68.05 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $13.07 or 0.00065763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,455,464 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,733 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

