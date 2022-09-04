Moreno Evelyn V Acquires Shares of 11,148 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $13,269,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

