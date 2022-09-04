Moreno Evelyn V Takes $255,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Equinix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,063,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $631.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.03 and its 200 day moving average is $689.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

