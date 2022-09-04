Moreno Evelyn V Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after acquiring an additional 79,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

WTRG opened at $49.16 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

