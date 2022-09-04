Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 97,840 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,840 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.6% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,642 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 213,752 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,699,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,331,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

