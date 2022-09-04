Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 204.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,036,000 after purchasing an additional 282,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

LMT traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.57. The company had a trading volume of 869,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.70. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

