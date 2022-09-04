Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,924,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,553,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

