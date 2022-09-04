Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. 6,188,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,967. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

