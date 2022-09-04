Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enviva were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $43,814,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other Enviva news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EVA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

