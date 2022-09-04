Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 3,149 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $405.79. The stock had a trading volume of 508,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,379. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average of $394.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.