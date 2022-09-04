Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.67. 1,539,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,993. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.85. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

