National Bankshares Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$51.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.50.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.