National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 279,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

