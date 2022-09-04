National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. 716,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,232. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in National Vision by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

