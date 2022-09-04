Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Stock Performance
NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 million, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
