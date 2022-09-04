Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 million, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

