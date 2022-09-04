NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 3,414 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. 1,845,663 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.