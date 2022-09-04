NCM Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 2.6% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $98.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,888.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,176. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,690.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,492.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.