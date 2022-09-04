NCM Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. 525,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,111. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30.

