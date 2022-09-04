NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $647,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. NCM Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 23.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BFEB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.59. 1,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

