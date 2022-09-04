NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,359. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.