NCM Capital Management LLC Takes $952,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 322,470 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

