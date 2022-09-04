NCM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $149.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.