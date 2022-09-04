NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $124.24 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00021286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $124.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00095503 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00258006 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022003 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,285,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.