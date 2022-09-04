NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NTCT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

