New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 2.36% of New Relic worth $104,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 337,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,523. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

