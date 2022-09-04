NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Alliance Global Partners

Sep 4th, 2022

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVGet Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NewAge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. NewAge has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of NewAge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in NewAge by 127.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 338,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NewAge in the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

