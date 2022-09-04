NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.