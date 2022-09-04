NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $13.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 204,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

