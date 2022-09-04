NFT Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,250.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. NFT has a total market capitalization of $21.43 and $280,250.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022221 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

