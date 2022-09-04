NitroEX Trading Down 1.1% This Week (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, NitroEX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One NitroEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NitroEX has a total market cap of $626,538.41 and approximately $10,468.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.
About NitroEX
NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.
NitroEX Coin Trading
