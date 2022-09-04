Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $560.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOC. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $487.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $476.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.71 and its 200 day moving average is $456.96. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,463,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.