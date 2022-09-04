Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Research Coverage Started at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NWARF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.